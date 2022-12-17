Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new Haddi appearance is unrecognisable in a red saree and chunky jewellery.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays the title character in the noir vengeance drama Haddi from Zee Studios. Everyone’s attention was initially drawn to his drag avatar in the motion poster. The seasoned actor has just revealed his brand-new appearance from the next movie, and he looks completely different! Cinephiles are naturally intrigued. In 2023, Haddi will be available. In the film, Nawazuddin will play a transgender character.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui may be seen in the latest Haddi still donning a red silk saree and sporting a crimson bindi on his forehead. He is dressed with bulky jewellery, including a white necklace and earrings. He kept his hair in a knot. Nawaz strikes a sincere pose and posted the song Mere Humsafar.

Nawazuddin posted the image to Instagram with the Hindi caption ‘giraftar teri aankhon mai hove jaa rahe hai hum, jeena nhi hai fir bhi jeeye jaarhe hai hum’ (I’m getting caught in your eyes; I truly don’t want to live, but I’m still doing it)- @fbdn.bdn).

Zee Studios, Anandita Studios (Raadhika Nanda, Sanjay Saha), and Akshat Ajay Sharma are the producers and directors of the revenge drama Haddi. Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla collaborated on its writing.