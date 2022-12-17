New Pentagon office set up in July to identify reports of UFOs receives ‘several hundreds’ of new UFO reports

Unidentified flying object (UFO) reports have been received by a new Pentagon office since it was established in July, but no evidence of extraterrestrial life has been found thus far, the office reported on Friday.

The task of locating unidentified objects in the air, ocean, or space falls within the purview of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). According to an Associated Press article, it is also in charge of tracking any thing that is capable of moving from one domain to another.

After military pilots saw unexplained flying objects for more than a year, the AARO was created. In June last year, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported that between 2004 and 2021, there were 144 such encounters. Eighty of these encounters were captured on multiple sensors.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Dr Sean Kirkpatrick, AARO’s director, said that the Pentagon received several hundreds of UFO reports. Kirkpatrick did not rule out the possibility of extraterrestrial life and said he was taking a scientific approach to the research.

‘I would just say that we are structuring our analysis to be very thorough and rigorous. We will go through it all,’ he told reporters.