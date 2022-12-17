Neymar thanks Kerala fans for their overwhelming support

Following the installation of his enormous cutout in Kerala’s Pullavoor river in the Kozhikode region, Brazilian superstar Neymar wrote a thank you letter to the football-obsessed state. Football fans from all over the world were drawn to the cut-outs, which were erected by Brazilian fans in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

‘From all of the world’s arts, affection comes! Many thanks, Kerala, India’ Neymar posted this on Instagram. The cutouts of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo apparently disappeared after Brazil and Portugal were bounced from the quarterfinals.

The head of world football, FIFA, had earlier tweeted a picture of the cutouts in the Pullavoor river with the caption, ‘#FIFAWorldCup fever has struck Kerala.’ ‘The love of football that Kerala and Keralites have always had is evident in full force now that #Qatar2022 is just around the corner. Thank you @FIFA for recognising our unrivalled love for the game’ In reaction to FIFA praising Kerala’s devotion with sports, CM Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted.

After Brazil’s sad World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia on penalties, Neymar had said he wasn’t sure whether he would play for Brazil again.

‘Sincerely, I have no idea. I believe that speaking in the heat of the moment is terrible. I might not be thinking clearly’ Neymar warned journalists.

‘Saying that this is the end would be hurrying things, but I also make no guarantees. Let’s wait and see what occurs next. I want to use this time to reflect and consider my goals for myself. I won’t say no to playing with Brazil and I don’t promise 3,000 but, I’ll be back.’