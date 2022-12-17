Online food delivery app Swiggy announces the most ordered food by Indians in 2022

Following a similar practice every year, online food delivery app Swiggy announced which food or snack was ordered the most by Indians in 2022.

According to a Swiggy survey, the most popular cuisine in 2022 was biryani. Biryani has come in first place for seven straight times.

It was also disclosed that Biryani has reached a new record of 2.28 orders per second. The meal delivery app also reported that 137 biryani orders were delivered via the app per minute this year.

The research lists Chicken Fried Rice, Veggie Fried Rice, Masala Dosa, Tandoori Chicken, Paneer Butter Masala, Chicken Biryani, Butter Naan, and Veggie Biryani as the items that Swiggy users requested the most of this year.

Swiggy also revealed that Indians were experimental in their choices and ordered dishes like – Mexican Bowl, Sushi, Italian Pasta, Spicy Ramen and Pizza, along with authentic Indian food. A lot of foreign food like Bibimbap (Korean) and Ravioli (Italian) also emerged as India’s popular choices.

This year, Samosa remained at the top of the 10 most ordered snacks, as it received 4 million orders.

‘The top 10 most ordered snacks on Swiggy are Samosa, Popcorn, Pav Bhaji, French Fries, Garlic Breadsticks, Hot wings, Taco, Classic Stuffed Garlic Bread, and Mingles Bucket,’ Swiggy stated.