Pokemon to return to the screen in 2023 but without its biggest star Pikachu

In 2023, Pokemon will make a comeback, but without its most famous character, Pikachu, who is retiring after 25 seasons of crazy adventures.

Since 1997, the Japanese anime series has followed Pikachu and his master, Ash Ketchum, as they engaged in a series of competitions against other Pokemon characters.

The future adventures, however, will centeron two new characters by the names of Liko and Roy because they have finally won the ‘Pokemon World Coronation Series.’

Including action, adventure, camaraderie, and Pokemon, it will ‘reflect everything fans love about Pokemon anime,’ according to the creators.

The characters made their debut in a video game for the Nintendo Gameboy in 1996, launching a series that has since competed with Star Wars and Harry Potter for the admiration of young people all over the world.

‘Pokemon Go’ was a landmark mobile game that used geolocation and augmented reality to place the characters in real-world locations and became a cultural phenomenon.

The latest video games for the Nintendo Switch, ‘Scarlet’ and ‘Purple’, have already sold more than 10 million copies since their release in late November.