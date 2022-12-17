Political Implications of Muslim Indigenous Status in Assam!

On July 6, 2022, in honour of Eid al-Fitr, the Assam government designated five Muslim tribes in the state as indigenous. Deeper political ramifications result from the state government designating five Muslim communities as indigenous. The indigenous people of Assam would be entitled to ‘constitutional guarantee’ under the ‘Assam Accord’ that the AASU and the central government agreed in 1985 following a six-year struggle.

Assam Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies would be reserved for the indigenous people. Nearly 77 lakh Muslims out of 1.07 crore would be entitled to political reservation. Assam Govt. is bound to detect and deport illegal migrants from Assam who entered the state after March 24, 1971. In Assam Muslim population was 19,81,867 in 1951. At a 290 per cent increased rate, the Muslim population in 1951 becomes 77,29,281 in 2011.

As per clause 6 of the Assam Accord, if political reservation or 'constitutional safeguard' is provided, the 'indigenous' Muslims would be entitled to some 42 Assembly constituencies. That is 33.3% of Assam's total assembly seats. Now, Assam has a total of 2.37,10,834 electors as on January 5, 2022, in all the 126 legislative assembly constituencies of the state.

In nine Assam districts, Hindus are now in the minority due to the state’s disproportionate growth in the Muslim population. Hindus will now face political mutilation in these places once they receive a political reservation. The word ‘Assamese’ or ‘indigenous’ has not yet been established in Assam. The topic was the subject of contentious debate in the assembly, but no agreement could be reached. However, over 70 lakh Muslims have now assimilated into the Assamese Muslim population.

Thousands of Marwaris and Biharis have also lived in Assam for more than a century. Despite being native Indians who have lived in the Indian state of Assam for more than a century, they have not been recognised as indigenous. It seems the government is pursuing ‘Muslim First’.