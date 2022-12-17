Prince Harry and Meghan Markle releases their 2022 holiday card

Christmas is almost approaching, and Harry and Meghan have already shared their holiday card for 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Success were photographed on the card at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City. At the occasion, Harry was dressed in a black formal suit, while Meghan appeared wearing an off-the-shoulder white body-hugging dress.

The card read, ‘Wishing you a happy Christmas season. We wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year on behalf of our staff at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions. Best wishes.’

‘Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.’ The card was signed by both of them.

The family portrait shows the couple in a candid pose with their two children- Lilibet in Meghan’s arms and son Archie sitting on Harry’s lap.

Harry and Meghan’s card was released three days after Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2022 Christmas greeting was revealed. The picture shows the Prince and Princess of Wales walking with their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.