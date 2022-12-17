Researchers in Israel develop artificial intelligence tool capable of analysing ECG tests and predicting heart failure

Israeli researchers have developed an artificial intelligence technology that can analyse ECG data and forecast heart failure with an unheard-of level of precision.

The device is now being utilised for patients with myositis, a disorder that dramatically raises the risk of heart failure, according to the Times of Israel.

Data from ECG scans and medical records of 89 patients with myositis between 2000 and 2020 were fed into the AI model to upgrade it. According to the findings, AI is able to recognise tiny ECG irregularities and foresee potential cardiac failure far in advance.

Dr Shahar Shelly of Rambam Healthcare Campus, the head of the research behind the tool, told Times of Israel that this was the first AI which was built only for the patients.

‘We are running ECG tests through the AI model, which sees details that doctors can’t normally detect and then predicts who is at risk of heart failure,’ said Shelly.

‘Given that it’s these cardiac dysfunctions that often end up killing people, this can save lives.’

The study was conducted by Shelly and his team along with the researchers of the Cardiology Department at the prestigious US-based Mayo Clinic Medical Center.