Social media company TikTok says that it will cut its Russian staff

TikTok, a social media platform, said on Friday, December 16, that it would reduce its workforce in Russia. This year, the business stopped providing crucial services to Russian users.

Following the implementation of rigorous new censorship guidelines following its invasion of Ukraine in February of this year, TikTok has already banned livestreaming and news uploads in Russia.

The company stated in a statement, ‘We have had to make a number of decisions this year about our service in Russia, which now regrettably includes downsizing our Russia-based employees.’

It said, ‘With safety as our main priority, we will continue to assess the changing conditions in Russia to determine when we might completely resume our services.’

Earlier this week, TikTok drew ire of US lawmakers as US Senate passed a bill to bar federal employees from using the Chinese-owned app on government-owned devices.

The vote is the latest action on the part of US lawmakers to crackdown on Chinese companies amid national security fears that Beijing could use them to spy on Americans.

The Senate action comes after North Dakota and Iowa this week joined a growing number of U.S. states in banning TikTok, owned by ByteDance, from state-owned devices amid concerns that data could be passed on to the Chinese government.