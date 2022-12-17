Strong earthquake hits West Texas

Texas: A strong earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck West Texas in the USA. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was 22 kilometers north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 9 kilometers. There is no immediate report of any casualties or injury.

Also Read: Poland signs contract with Saab for navy training system

This is the 4th strongest earthquake in Texas state. An earthquake of similar magnitude struck West Texas last month on November 16.