Ukrenergo warns citizens that power cuts may get longer after Russia launched one of its biggest missile attacks

The national energy company of Ukraine, Ukrenergo, issued a warning to the public on Friday, December 16, following one of Russia’s worst missile attacks since the start of the Ukraine War, cautioning that it would take longer to restore electricity and that power outages might last longer.

Another attack by Russian rockets on the Ukrainian electrical grid made the already poor circumstances for Ukrainians much worse and prompted the European Union to accuse Ukraine of ‘war crimes.’

The strikes disrupted water and electrical services in a number of areas of a nation that was already experiencing below-freezing weather.

Hospitals, water supply facilities, heat supply facilities, and sewage treatment plants would receive priority, according to a statement released by Ukrenergo on Friday.

Residents of the capital wrapped in winter coats crammed into underground metro stations after air raid sirens rang out early Friday: the ninth wave of Russian aerial bombardments since October.

‘I woke up, I saw a rocket in the sky,’ Kyiv resident 25-year-old Lada Korovai said. ‘I saw it and understood that I have to go to the tube.’

‘We live in this situation. It’s a war, it’s real war,’ she told AFP.