US: Shooting near Chicago school results in 2 kid deaths and 2 injured

Authorities reported that two pupils were killed and two other teenagers were injured in a shooting on Friday near a high school on Chicago’s West Side.

The four 16-year-olds were shot close to Benito Juarez High School, according to Chicago fire officials. At a press conference, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced the deaths of two of the victims.

The four were shot outside the school, says the police spokesperson Tom Ahern. Just before 3 o’clock on Friday, police and paramedics responded to the incident.

All four were transferred to the same hospital, informed a representative for the Chicago Fire Department. Ahern first reported that one youngster was pronounced dead at the scene, another boy was in critical condition, and two other teenagers, a boy and a girl, had non-life-threatening wounds.

Pedro Martinez, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools, attended the news conference and stated, ‘We want to first make sure we have the victims in our prayers.’

The CPS, or Chicago Public Schools, issued a statement in which it was stated, in part, that ‘the safety of our school community is our top priority.’ It also stated that the system’s safety and security division was collaborating with administrators and teachers to learn more about what transpired.