300 Test wickets: Mitchell Starc said: ‘Pretty great, I might contemplate when everything is done and dusted.’

When he defeated South Africa in the opening game at the Gabba on Sunday, Mitchell Starc became a member of the exclusive club after collecting his 300th Test wicket.

To reach the milestone, the 32-year-old Australia fast bowler dismissed Rassie van der Dussen for a four-ball duck. Keshav Maharaj was the final victim of Starc’s subsequent wicket-taking spree, which came just before Australia declared the first Test won on day two.

Starc has now reached the milestone of 300 or more Test wickets for Australia, joining players like Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson, Dennis Lillee, Nathan Lyon, Glenn McGrath, and Shane Warne.

‘It has a nice vibe. According to (Cameron) Green, the ball that led to the wicket was superior to the one on which he botched the catch. It is prestigious and hip. When everything is said and done, I might think back’ After the game, Starc said.

When asked what has improved his bowling, Starc gave credit to his team. ‘(Scott) Boland has been amazing since he arrived. Hazlewood, Josh, has been fantastic. We know how to compliment each other and bring out the best in one another.’