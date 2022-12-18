New Range Rover Sport deliveries begin in India: Price and features

Mumbai: The deliveries of the all-new Range Rover Sport in the country. The Sports Utility Vehicle is priced between priced Rs 1.64 crore (ex-showroom) to Rs 1.84 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in 3 trims namely Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography.

The SUV is available with 3.0L 6-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options. The former develops top power of 394 bhp and peak torque of 550 Nm while the latter churns out 346 bhp and 700 Nm. The new Range Rover Sport features Dynamic Air Suspension, Digital LED Headlights with Adaptive Front Lighting, Low Speed Manoeuvring Lights, Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking, Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control, Cabin Air Purification Pro, 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display and 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system.