A bus collision on the Greater Noida Expressway results in 3 fatalities and numerous injuries.

On Sunday morning, two buses collided on the Greater Noida Expressway beneath Knowledge Park, resulting in at least three fatalities and numerous injuries, reported news agency ANI. Following the information’s receipt, police officers sprang into action and arrived at the scene.

‘On the Greater Noida Expressway beneath Knowledge Park, an accident between two buses resulted in the deaths of three individuals. There are police officers on the scene’ In a statement, the Greater Noida Police stated.

Preliminary information indicates that one bus was travelling from Anand Vihar to Pratapgarh while the other was travelling from Delhi to Shivpuri.

Ten people were taken directly to a district hospital following the tragedy, while three injured people are receiving treatment at Yatharth Hospital Greater Noida. The investigation is ongoing, and traffic flow has resumed.

