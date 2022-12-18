A man in Gurugram stops to use the restroom, his Mercedes is robbed at knifepoint.

In Gurugram’s Sector-29, unidentified criminals forced a guy to give over his Mercedes at knifepoint and stole it when he stopped to use the restroom, informed the police. The victim has been named as Delhi resident Anuj Bedi, who reported the crime to the police on December 15 in a complaint.

On Thursday at roughly 8.50 p.m., the incident happened near the fire station and the Audi showroom chowk in Sector 29.

He was driving his white Mercedes-C220 (2014 model) home from a booze store in Sector 29, the complainant claimed.

‘I pulled over in front of the Audi showroom chowk and got out to use the restroom. Before I could make sense of anything, a Hyundai pulled up in front of my vehicle from behind. A couple men emerged from there, and one of them threatened me by holding me at knifepoint. Finally, they drove off in my car’ says Anuj Bedi’s police report.

Police have filed a FIR at Sector 29 police station under sections 382 (snatching by using criminal force) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC in response to the allegation.

‘With the aid of neighbouring CCTV footage, we are attempting to identify the accused. Indicted will soon be taken into custody,’ said the investigating officer and news outlet PTI, ASI Sandeep Kumar.