The FIFA World Cup is finally coming to a close with the major final scheduled to occur at Qatar’s gorgeous Lusail Stadium. Argentina and France will compete for the championship in the top match. In what will be his final game in the FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi will be playing on a pivotal night as he seeks to add the one title to his famous collection.

Argentina will also be aiming to win its third trophy overall and its first since 1986. Since Brazil accomplished the feat in 1962, France hopes to become the first defending champions to win the title in back-to-back FIFA World Cups. Both Argentina and France are eager to win the World Cup for the third time in tournament history.

France is still the favourite to win this year’s FIFA World Cup, and they have made the most of their elite team throughout the campaign. Les Bleus defeated Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals, and they will aim for a similar outcome in the championship game. On the other side, Argentina has been dominating the World Cup under Lionel Messi’s leadership. Argentina will defeat France by a score of 2-1, as predicted.