Arvind Kejiwal says, ‘God has chosen AAP to fix India, and our motto is to make poor people rich’

The Aam Aadmi Party held its eleventh national council meeting after being recognised as the country’s official party. Arvind Kejriwal, the party’s national convenor and the chief minister of Delhi, was present at the meeting.

Launching a veiled attack on the BJP, CM Kejriwal said, ‘The party, which thinks of fragmenting the country through agencies, can never think of development. Such people want to take the country back to the 19th century.’

‘God has chosen AAP to fix India and our motto is to make poor people rich,’ Kejriwal added.

CM Kejriwal spoke about the party’s goals and vision during the meeting. He discussed the jobs his government had created in the Punjabi capital and elsewhere.

‘Delhi has shown that problems like unemployment and inflation can be solved if intentions are right,’ said the CM.

‘We want a nation where people from all castes and religions are friendly to one another. Addressing party workers,’ the CM added, ‘Where there is no caste-based violence, people must work together; the 130 crore people are like a family. If people don’t work together, the country can never develop.’