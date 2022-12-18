Commodity market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold surged marginally in the commodity market. The gold rate in India for today is Rs 49,950 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold and Rs 54, 490 for per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price varies in cites like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other areas.

In the international markets, price of spot gold settled higher by 0.2% at $1,780.63 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,789.40. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to $23.09 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5% to $1,011.63 and palladium rose 1.1% to $1,810.51.