Concerning death of Birbhum violence suspect in custody, Bengal CID notifies CBI

A request for information regarding the death in custody of Lalon Sheikh, a significant accused in the Bogtui massacre case in Birbhum district, was made by the West Bengal CID to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Lalon Sheikh was found hanged in the CBI camp’s restroom in Rampurhat, located in Bengal’s Birbhum district.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the West Bengal CID requested information from the CBI in the notice, including who was on duty when Lalon Sheikh was in CBI custody, whether or not all necessary security measures were in place to keep the accused in the temporary camp, the status of the CCTV cameras at the time of the incident, who was in charge of security, and where the investigating officer was when the incident occurred, among other crucial details. An earlier CBI source alleged that one CRPF officer and one constable were in charge of the prisoner’s security at the time of his death.

The central investigation agency has been requested to share all of this data and assist the West Bengal CID in its investigation.

Even the CBI’s New Delhi headquarters have requested a thorough report on Lalon Sheikh’s death in custody. According to a CBI source, the head of the investigation agency is interested in learning whether or not there were CCTV cameras installed in the camp, whether the accused had their regular medical checkups performed every 48 hours, and whether or not the Justice DK Basu’s guidelines had been broken.