Conman Sukesh claims in a recent letter from prison that he will expose Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, and party leader Satyendar Jain were accused in a new letter written by the imprisoned conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

In a recently published letter from prison, Sukesh threatened to ‘reveal’ Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sukesh said, ‘This is simply the start for your end of politics,’ referring to the MCD polls and the Gujarat Assembly election outcomes. Your true colours will be shown, and you will be rejected. I’ll be sure to carry everything in with the doors open.’

Sukesh claimed in the letter that he was not under any duress to compose these letters and did so of his own volition.

Claiming that whatever he stated earlier in his letters was true, Sukesh wrote, ‘All letters and statements given before the polls as well as now are on my own, and not under anyone’s pressure or guidance, and all the letters and statements given are the complete truth and not fake as said by you (Kejriwal).’