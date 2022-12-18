Driver of the car on the Lucknow Expressway falls asleep, two people are killed and three are injured in an accident.

On Sunday morning, a car travelling to Bettiah on the Lucknow Expressway crashed into a divider, killing two persons and injuring three. The driver fell asleep at the wheel, the car lost control, and it hit a divider.

With his father Mohammad Yasin Ansari, his wife Inyara Khatoon, their daughter Saira, and his brother Naseemuddin Ansari on board Mohammad Azharuddin was driving the car.

The police evacuated the other three passengers, including the driver, to PGI Saifai via UPEDA’s ambulance while his father and wife died at the scene.

The collision rendered the automobile utterly undriveable.

The police arrived at the scene and are looking at the situation as a whole. More information is awaited.