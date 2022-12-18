FIFA World Cup 2022: France to clash with Argentina in the final tonight: Possible playing XI

Doha: The FIFA football World Cup 2022 will conclude today. Defending World Champions France will lock horns with Argentina in the title clash. The final match will start at 8:30 pm (IST) at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha, Qatar.The closing ceremony will be held at 7 pm (IST).

This will be Argentina’s sixth World Cup final appearance. The team has won the title twice so far, in the years 1978 and 1986. This will be France’s fourth World Cup finals. They entered the finals earlier in 1998, 2006, and 2018. France won the title in 1998 and 2018. Both nations aim at winning the title for the third time in the history of the tournament. France is trying to defend their title so then can become first nation in 60 years to make this achievement.

Argentina and France have met each other at the World Cup stage 3 times so far in 1930, 1978, and 2018. In these 3 matches, Argentina won 2 and France 1. In total, both the teams had met earlier 12 times. Argentina won 6 matches and the French team won 3. 3 matches ended in draw.

France’s road to the final –

Match 1: France vs Australia – Winner (4-1)

Match 2: France vs Denmark – Loser (2-1)

Match 3: France vs Tunisia – Loser (0-1)

Round of 16: France vs Poland – Winner (3-1)

Quarterfinals: France vs England – Winner (2-1)

Semifinals: France vs Morocco – Winner (2-0)

Argentina’s road to the final –

Match 1: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Loser (1-2)

Match 2: Argentina vs Mexico – Winner (2-0)

Match 3: Argentina vs Poland – Winner (0-2)

Round of 16: Argentina vs Australia – Winner (2-1)

Quarterfinals: Argentina vs Netherlands – Winner on penalties (4-3)

Semifinals: Argentina vs Croatia – Winner (3-0)

Argentina possible starting lineup: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

France possible starting lineup: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud