Gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s properties in Lucknow worth total of Rs 8 crore, attached

Mukhtar Ansari, a former gangster who is now a politician in Uttar Pradesh, doesn’t appear to be getting any relief as the Ghazipur police arrived in Lucknow on Saturday and seized two of his properties, which have a combined market value of about Rs 8 crore.

After the district magistrate of Ghazipur issued the necessary orders and placed notice boards on the premises of the two properties, representatives from the police and the revenue department seized his properties.

According to Omveer Singh, the superintendent of police in Ghazipur, both properties were acquired dishonestly during the course of the investigation, which led the district magistrate to order their attachment.

One of the properties, according to the police, was registered in the mother of Mukhtar Ansari, Rabia Khatoon, also known as Rabia Begum. The plot is currently valued at Rs. 4.5 crore.

The current market value of the second plot of land, which is currently owned by Mukhtar Ansari and measures approximately 231.04 square metres, is Rs 3.5 crore. It was taken by gang member Ejaz alias Ejaz-ul-Haq in the name of his wife Fahmida Ansari.

A total of Rs 8 crore worth of movable property was attached.

The property registered in Mukhtar’s mother Rabia Khatoon’s name has not yet been transferred by Mukhtar, according to the police, and she has died. Additionally, Ejazul Ansari alias Ejaz is Mukhtar’s brother-in-law and Fahmida Ansari is the latter’s sister.