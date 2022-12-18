Home prices in India to become expensive this fiscal

Mumbai: A report published by rating agency, Crisil revealed that home prices in the country may become expensive this fiscal year. As per the report, home prices across the top 6 cities may surge by 6-10% and 3-5% in the next financial year. The rises in the prices of raw material, labour and land costs are the main reason for this.

The report also said large residential realtors are on course to log a robust 25% sales growth in 2022-23 and 10-15% in the next fiscal. These realtors reported sales of Rs 31,000 crore in the first half of this fiscal, which is equal to their entire FY2020 haul, and should close this fiscal at Rs 65,000 crore.

Also Read: Commodity market: Gold price surge marginally

The top 6 realty markets are the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. The companies covered by the report are Brigade Enterprises, DLF, Godrej Properties, Kolte-Patil Developers, Macrotech Developers, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates Projects, Puravankara, Sobha and Sunteck Realty.