Hyderabad teenager slain by stepfather for late-night phone conversation

Around one in the morning on Sunday in Musheerabad, Hyderabad, a little girl was strangled to death by her stepfather after she was observed conversing on the phone with someone.

Early morning the stepfather, named Mohammed Taufiq, heard his stepdaughter talking on the phone, and he then strangled her.

According to Musheerabad Police Inspector Jahangeer Yadav, Mohammed Taufiq, a resident of Bakaram in Musheerabad, ‘noticed his step-daughter conversing on the phone at around one in the morning.’ He seized the phone right away and demanded that Yasmin open it; she refused, and the two argued as a result.

Around 3 am, Taufiq strangled Yasmin Unnisa to death, and at around 6 am, he turned himself in to the police. The body was sent for a postmortem after a case was filed in the issue.