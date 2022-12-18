In Maharashtra, BJP MP injured by fire while setting ablaze Bhutto’s effigy

According to a party official, Pratap Chiklikar, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, burned his hand slightly while lighting an effigy of Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday as the BJP was protesting Bhutto across the country for his offensive remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party official claimed that the Nanded MP burned himself as soon as he lit a match to burn the Pakistani minister’s effigy.

The functionary added that Chiklikar was immediately helped by those nearby, and little damage was sustained.