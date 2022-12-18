Man committed suicide in Gujrat after distressed over payment of college fees for his daughter

An argument between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party was sparked by a man who allegedly committed suicide in Tapi, Gujarat, on Saturday after becoming upset about having to pay his daughter’s tuition.

According to PTI, Bakul Patel, 46, took his own life on December 15 in Goddha village by ingesting pesticide.

According to a police report, Patel committed suicide ‘because he was concerned about paying for his daughter’s college fees.’

It has not been determined whether that is what led to the alleged suicide, though.

Manish Sisodia, a senior AAP leader and the deputy chief minister of Delhi, commented on a news article about Patel’s passing by saying it was shameful that such an incident had happened in the twenty-first century.

The deceased was well-known to BJP MLA Mohan Dhodiya, who represents the Mahuva (scheduled tribe) seat. In response, he claimed that despite the reasons cited by police, the deceased never showed signs of stress.