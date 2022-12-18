Money, respect, and a ‘manly’ life; Russian propaganda promises to lure recruits!

Russia has reportedly started a propaganda push to try to enrol volunteers, despite constantly claiming that it needs fresh soldiers for its assault on Ukraine. The nation is doing this by utilising myths about patriotism, morality, and wealth. The aforementioned films have been shared on social networking sites recently, according to a CNN article. A young man is purportedly shown choosing to fight over partying with his pals in one video that was allegedly released on December 14.

He may be seen purchasing a vehicle for himself in the next scene of the film while under a military contract to fight in Ukraine. Another video depicts a soldier being pressured to reconcile by his ex-girlfriend. He claims that the woman is moved by his ‘courage’. Another depicts an industrial worker quitting a meagre job to accept a more lucrative military contract.

Being a ‘man’ or being a man is a frequent subject. A group of people in their 30s was purportedly seen loading a car in one footage. They confess to departing for Georgia ‘forever’ after being questioned by a woman. When a woman nearby drops her luggage unexpectedly, these men assist her in driving away rather than assisting her. The older woman then declares, ‘The lads have left, the men stayed,’ as many younger men rush to assist her.

Fighting to escape the depressing realities of a boring life filled with poverty, vodka, and powerlessness is another recurring subject. The Kremlin and the Russian President have steadfastly denied the demand for more recruits. However, according to a Euromaidan Press story from last week, Russia is now making it simpler for its residents who are dual citizens and even international volunteers to enrol in order to ‘replenish’ its shrinking ranks.

Anatoly Tsyganok, the director of the Moscow-based Center for Military Forecasting, has forecast that ‘residents of Syria, Afghanistan, North Korea, or Iran’ may soon be able to enlist in the Russian military. Putin had already declared a partial military mobilisation of Russian citizens back in September. But at the end of October, the president himself announced that the mobilisation was over in response to regional deputies’ pleading.