Motorola launches Moto X40: Details

Mumbai: Motorola launched latest X-series flagship smartphone named ‘Moto X40’ in China. The 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,399, while the 8GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,699. The 12GB + 256GB storage configuration can be purchased for CNY 3,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 512GB model costs CNY 4,299. It is offered in Smoky Black and Tourmaline Blue (translated) colours.

The dual-SIM 5G smartphone runs on Android 13-based MyUI 5.0 and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The device is equipped with a triple rear camera setup and an 60-megapixel selfie camera on the front.It packs a 4,600mAh battery that comes with support for 125W wired fast charging support.