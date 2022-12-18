‘No change in routine’ for British royals after the ‘Harry and Meghan series’!

In keeping with tradition, the British royal family kept quiet on Friday in response to the second instalment of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s documentary series, which levelled serious accusations against Harry’s brother, Prince William. The couple’s painful interactions with the British media were the centre of the six-part Netflix series. The final three episodes made fun of the royal ‘business,’ including the family and employees. During a family gathering, Harry alleged that William yelled at him, and he accused palace staff members of lying.

The prince accuses communications staff of trying to deflect negative coverage of one royal by issuing a story about another. ‘It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father,’ he says in a new documentary.

Meghan, 41, says she thought about taking her own life before the couple decided to leave Kensington Palace. Harry said he believes the publication of a letter written by Meghan to her estranged father contributed to her having a miscarriage. Royal expert Pauline Maclarnan says the relationship between William and Harry would be ‘very hard to repair’.

Senior royals put on a show of unity, attending a Christmas charity concert in London. William, his wife Kate and their two elder children, George and Charlotte, attended. King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and other family members joined them. British newspapers were furious about the couple’s ire, with one calling Harry a ‘traitor’.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s TV series has soured the couple’s relationship with the royal family, the Daily Telegraph reports. The newspaper says they have made clear that they consider themselves to be at war with the institution of the monarchy. But Maclarnan says it will likely help the couple forge their new careers as U.S.-based charity campaigners and media personalities.