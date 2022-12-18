Oppo launches 2 new foldable smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Oppo launched 2 new foldable smartphones named ‘Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip’. Oppo Find N2 is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 95,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB storage model. The 16GB + 512GB storage configuration will cost CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,06,800) It comes in Cloud White, Pine Green, and Plain Black (translated) colours. the Oppo Find N2 Flip price starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 6,399 (roughly Rs. 76,000) and the 16GB + 512GB storage model is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 83,000). It is offered in Elegant Black, Flow Gold and Muzi (translated) colours.

Oppo Find N2 specifications: Oppo Find N2 runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.0 on top and is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It features a 7.6-inch primary WUSXGA (1,792 x 1,920 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and 1550nits of peak brightness. The display has a pixel density of 370ppi, 87.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) protection. The foldable smartphone also has a cover screen with a 5.54-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,120 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 429 PPI, 130Hz touch sampling rate and is rated to deliver up to 1,350 nits of maximum brightness. It has 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. The device equips a triple rear camera setup and an 32-megapixel camera on the front.

Also Read: Motorola launches Moto X40: Details

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, hall sensor, proximity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, under-screen ambient light sensor, and under-screen colour temperature sensor. It packs a 4,520mAh dual-cell battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.