Pathaan protests worsens in Shahjahanpur, UP, VHP, Bajrang Dal burned effigies of SRK

Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists have been shouting anti-Pathaan protests in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and have burned an effigy of Shah Rukh Khan.

Following the release of the song Besharam Rang, the backlash against the SRK starrer started.

Similar protests were staged in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore by a group who claimed the song, which also features Deepika Padukone, offended religious sentiments.

Minister for Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra expressed disapproval of Deepika’s saffron outfit in the song as well.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal expressed similar worries on Saturday, charging that the movie denigrated the saffron hue.

During the protests, Bajrang Dal threatened legal action if the film was released in the state without removing the ‘vulgar’ song.

Bajrang Dal members will decorate SRK’s banner with shoes, according to VHP district leader Rajesh Awasthi, and they will also beat the actor with shoes.

The censor board was also threatened by the groups with the movie being cleared.

For their on-screen chemistry, SRK and Deepika have recently released the music video for the song Besharam Rang. Within days of its release, Shilpa Rao’s song on YouTube received over 71 million views. Release date for the John Abraham-alumni film Pathaan has been set for January 2023.