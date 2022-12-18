PFI raids: ATS receives 30-day extension to charge 5 suspects

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has been given a 30-day extension by a Mumbai Sessions court so that it can bring charges against five suspects in connection with the arrests of the Popular Front of India (PFI) members made in this area.

The case concerns the detention of five PFI activists who were allegedly engaged in illegal activity and waging war against the nation during the statewide search of PFI office bearers. The five accused were among 20 people taken into custody by the Maharashtra ATS from the state in September as part of multi-agency searches throughout the nation led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The agency had requested a 90-day extension after the deadline for filing the chargesheet against the five accused who had been initially detained had passed.

The accused have been detained on suspicion of engaging in illegal activity, inciting hostility amongst communities, and waging war against the nation. The investigation into the matter was still ongoing, the ATS informed the special court.

However, Special Judge AM Patil gave the prosecution a further 30 days to file its charge-sheet after hearing from the prosecution and the attorneys for the defendants, who were against any extension.

The NIA had enlisted many agencies all around the nation to crack down on PFI, and they detained over 100 members of the extremist Islamic group in several states for allegedly aiding terrorist activities there.