PM Modi says, Tripura is becoming the northeast’s international trade gateway

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, developments brought about by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s governments at the central and state levels have led to Tripura’s emergence as the northeast’s logistics hub and gateway for international trade.

He stated that ‘Scope of trade relations would open with the introduction of the Agartala-Akhaura railway line,’ which would be operational in June of next year along the much-anticipated new railway line between India and Bangladesh along Tripura.

Speaking at a public gathering at Swami Vivekananda stadium in Agartala, Modi said that the northeast was ‘developing its connectivity and relations’ by connecting India, Myanmar, and Thailand via roads.

2013 saw the signing of an MoU between the two nations for the railway project. During the British era, Akhaura served as a railway connection to Agartala.

The Indo-Bangla railway line would connect India’s Nischintapur to Bangladesh’s Akhaura via an international immigration station.

According to the prime minister, Tripura has improved its connectivity since the opening of the Maharaja Bir Bikram international terminal, which helped the state establish itself as the Northeast’s logistical centre.

In early January, Modi travelled to Tripura to officially introduce the new terminal building and two other initiatives.

‘Our focus is on all-round development of Tripura. Projects that are launched today will give a fillip to the state’s growth trajectory,’ said Modi.

‘We have allocated thousands of crores rupees for the development of infrastructures and connectivity. Tripura government under Dr Manik Saha (Tripura chief minister) and his team are working for proper implementation of these projects,’ he added.

He claimed that only elections and violent crime were ever discussed in relation to the northeast in the past. ‘Time has now changed. Now, Tripura is being discussed for its infrastructural development, allocation of houses to lakhs of people, swacchhata (cleanliness),’ said Modi