Raised issue of ‘illegal’ sand mining, man attacked in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram

In Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, a man was brutally attacked after he displayed posters showing places in his area that were used for illegal sand mining. For the posters he held aloft, Sadiq Hussain used Google images of the area and claimed that no action was taken by the authorities.

When reporters asked Hussian to show them the area where he claimed illegal sand mining had been taking place, he led them there, where a group of men started brutally attacking him in front of the camera.

Panchayat head Munwar, his brother Athar Basha, and his sons Liyaqat Ali and Asgar Ali attacked me along with their relatives on Saturday evening, according to Sadiq Hussain, who also added that he was forced to raise the issue because, as a farmer, his land was threatened with encroachment.

An investigation into the situation has been opened by the police.