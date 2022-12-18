Speeding car rams 3 children after driver loses vehicle’s control of vehicle in Delhi | Watch

New Delhi: Three children were injured after being hit by a speeding car in the national capital’s Gulabi Bagh area on Sunday, Delhi Police said. According to Delhi Police, two children sustained minor injuries while the third child is critical. However, the condition of the child who has been admitted to hospital is now stable.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Footages from the CCTV shows a speeding white car driving at high speed veers off the road onto a footpath after the driver apparently loses control of the vehicle. The car hits the children on the footpath before coming to a stop at a distance after ramming into a wall. The incident, police said took place at 9 am today.

#WATCH | Delhi: A speeding car hits three children in Gulabi Bagh area this morning, two children received minor injuries while the third is critical but stable and admitted to a hospital: Delhi Police (Note: Graphic content, CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/1HAc4qyqGk — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

The 30-year-old driver identified as one Gajendar, from Pratap Nagar in the city has been taken into custody and his vehicle seized, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said. Two children, aged 10 and 4, are out of danger while a six-year-old is under observation at the hospital. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.