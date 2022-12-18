Tribal woman’s body found in 12 pieces in Jharkhand; Husband held

Sahibhganj: The body of a 22-year-old tribal woman was found in 12 pieces in Jharkhand’s Sahebganj on Sunday, said the police. Police have detained the victim Rubika Pahadi’s husband as a suspect in the crime. SP Sahibganj said that the victim belonged to a primitive tribal community found in Sahibganj.

The accused has been identified as Dildar Ansari, and the victim was reportedly the second wife of the accused. According to the police, some parts of the body are still missing. A search is underway to locate those missing body parts, added the police.

Sudarshan Prasad Mandal, DIG Santhal said that Rubika was murdered due to some trivial personal issues and chopped into 18 pieces. The initial probe reveals the involvement of her husband and further investigation is underway, DIG Santhal stated.