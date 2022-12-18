Water supply will be affected in these areas on tomorrow

Gurugram: Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) announced that water supply will be disrupted in some areas in the city on Monday, December 19 and Tuesday, December 20. Areas along Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road and Sohna Road will face water supply cut. Water supply will remain cut for 24 hours from 8 am on Monday to 8am till Tuesday. The disruption in supply is to connect a pipeline for Sector 37D and nearby areas with the master pipeline.

Also Read: Oppo launches 2 new foldable smartphones: Details

Water Supply Cut In Gurugram In These areas:

Air Force Station

Sohna Road

DLF 5

DLF 1D and surrounding areas

Sectors – 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 69, 71, 72, 73, 74 an

Golf Course Extension Road