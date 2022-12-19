After France’s defeat to Argentina in World Cup final, riots break out in several French cities

After Argentina defeated France in a thrilling 4-2 penalty shootout to win the World Cup on Sunday, riots broke out in France, according to Nexta TV. After Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final, riots broke out in a number of French cities.

Following France’s 4-2 loss to Argentina on penalties in Qatar, thousands of football fans flocked to the streets of Paris, Nice, and Lyon.

Even as police officers worked to maintain law and order, videos posted on social media showed widespread commotion and chaos on the streets. Rocks and fireworks were being thrown at police officers. A woman in Lyon was allegedly attacked while attempting to drive past the rioters, according to a tweet.

After chaos erupted following the World Cup loss, armed police used tear gas on the streets of Paris, according to The Daily Mail. Following the game, a large number of football fans hit the streets. After the tense game, flares were lit and fireworks were shot into the sky as riot police and fans clashed on the famed Champs-Elysees in the French capital, according to The Sun. Police allegedly used tear gas on football fans in Lyon as violence broke out throughout the city, according to the report.

In order to ensure security as Les Bleus faced Argentina in the World Cup final, approximately 14,000 police officers were deployed across the nation, according to officials, as reported by The Daily Mail. Supporters throwing rocks, bottles, and fireworks at police before they were attacked with tear gas created chaotic scenes. According to reports, dozens have been taken into custody in the city.

On Sunday in Qatar, Argentina defeated France in a penalty shootout, 4-2, to claim victory. Since the victory in Mexico City in 1986, when Diego Maradona served as the inspiration, the nation has won three World Cups. In 1978, they had won their first world cup.