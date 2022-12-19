Australian Open 2023: 7 time champion Venus Williams awarded main-draw wild-card entry

Melbourne: Seven-time major champion and former No.1 Venus Williams has been awarded a main-draw wildcard for the 2023 Australian Open. The tournament begins on January 16 at Melbourne Park. A two-time finalist, Williams, 42, is set to make her 22nd appearance at the Australian Open, having made her tournament debut 25 years ago in 1998.

The 42-year-old is a two-time AO finalist, most recently in her resurgent season of 2017, before injuries restricted her tournament schedule over the past two years. ‘I am very excited to be returning to Melbourne to compete at the Australian Open in January’, said Williams, who owns a 54-21 career win-loss record at the AO said in an official statement released by Australia Open.

‘I’ve been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always supported me wholeheartedly. It will be an honour to play for the fans again and I’m looking forward to making more memories at the tournament this year’, she further added.