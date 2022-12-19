Boat launches Stream Edition earphones and headphones in India: Details

Mumbai: India-based consumer electronics brand, boAt launched its ‘Stream Edition’ earphones and headphones in India. The Stream Edition Boat Nirvana 751 ANC wireless headphones are priced at Rs. 3,999. The Boat Airdopes 411 ANC earbuds will cost Rs. 2,999. The Boat Rockerz 333 Pro neckband style earphones are priced at Rs. 1,699. The Netflix-themed limited edition audio products will go on sale starting December 20 via Boat India website, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

Boat Nirvana 751 ANC specifications: The TWS headphones feature ANC support and has a foldable design. They feature 40mm, drivers, with a frequency response range of 20Hz–20,000Hz. The headphones support USB Type-C charging and are said to offer up to 65 hours of battery life with ANC on.

Also Read: Private sector bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits

Boat Airdopes 411 ANC specifications: Boat Airdopes 411 ANC TWS earbuds are powered by 10mm drivers. The earbuds have an IPX4-rated body that is dust- and water-resistant and have an ergonomic design. They feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters.

Boat Rockerz 333 Pro specifications; The Boat Rockerz 333 Pro neckband-style wireless earphones are powered by dual 10mm dynamic drivers that have a frequency response range of 20–20,000Hz, a sensitivity rating of 98dB, and an impedance of 32 Ohms. They come with Bluetooth v5.2 for pairing with nearby devices and offer connectivity for a range of 10 metres.