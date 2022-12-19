Breaking News LIVE Updates; National Capital engulfed in fog!

On December 19, Delhi awoke to a gloomy morning with poor visibility. The fourth day in a row saw temperatures in Delhi dip to 6 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest night of the season. The hottest and lowest temperatures will be 22.5 and 8 degrees celsius, respectively, from December 17 to December 21 and 21.4 and 7 degrees celsius, respectively, from December 22 to December 26.

Moreover, 20 trains have had delays ranging from 15 minutes to two hours as a result of the national capital’s heavy fog, which is hurting both road and rail operations. There are safety precautions in place, such as speed limits.

Today, December 19, 2022, the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi is expected to receive up to 55,000 farmers from several states. The protest march is being organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) to make a number of requests, including the removal of the GST on the purchase and sale of agricultural products. Delhi Traffic Police has consequently issued a traffic alert to warn commuters to stay clear of any backups.

On Monday, a bomb disposal squad team was dispatched to the area after an abandoned backpack was discovered next to a hotel in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar. On the side of the road, close to the bag, was a digital lock that is used to secure containers.