Car of ex-AIADMK minister attacked in Dindigul, TN

In Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin district, the car of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) minister MR Vijaybhaskar was attacked by some unknown persons. The former minister further stated that the attackers also kidnapped Thiru Vi Ka, the AIADMK candidate for vice-president of the Karur Panchayat.

In four vehicles, a gang allegedly intercepted Vijaybhaskar’s team as they were making their way to Karur, broke their car windows, and kidnapped the Thiru Vi Ka. He ascribed the incident to the DMK administration.

‘They were threatening six AIADMK councillors and even tried to bribe them. They threatened to file false cases and even gave murder threats. So we were in Dindigul for two days and as we started towards Karur, we were stopped by four cars near Vedachanthur bypass. They broke the glass windows with iron rods and kidnapped Thiru Vi Ka after covering his face with a towel,’ Vijaybhaskar said.

According to Vijaybhaskar, the DSP has received a petition regarding the issue, and he will meet with the Karur SP to request action.