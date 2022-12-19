Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Sovereign gold priced depreciated in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,680, lower by Rs 280 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading higher by 0.21% or Rs 115 at Rs 54,415 per 10 gram. Silver futures jumped 0.39% or Rs 261 at Rs 67,911 per kg.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the international markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,794.60 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.2% at $1,804.00. Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.3% to $23.29, platinum rose 0.5% to $996.36 and palladium was up 0.7% at $1,726.20.