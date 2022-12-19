Eating bananas on an empty stomach is recommended or not? Read on…

The most important meal of the day, breakfast, is said to be one that should be enjoyed to the fullest. Of course, bananas have a plethora of health advantages. Eating a banana on an empty stomach is still contentious, despite the fact that it is a fantastic source for keeping a healthy body. The fruit’s nutrients are known to support a healthy heart, lessen physical tiredness, regulate blood pressure, lessen depression, constipation, heartburn, and ulcers, and have a cooling impact on the body. Additionally, it contains a lot of iron, which helps treat anaemia by boosting the formation of haemoglobin.

Bananas are an excellent source of potassium, fiber and magnesium. The 25 percent of sugar in them gives you the much needed sugar rush. A standard-sized banana contains just 89 calories. It also contains manganese, calcium, potassium, vitamin B6 and is also high water content. Despite being rich in potassium, fibre, and magnesium, bananas are not recommended to eat on an empty stomach, according to a number of authorities. Here are a few of them:

Bananas have a lot of natural carbohydrates, which can give you a quick energy boost but also exhaust you after a while.

Bananas momentarily fill you up, but they also make you drowsy and exhausted.

Since bananas are naturally acidic, eating one on an empty stomach might result in gastrointestinal issues.

Bananas are acidic in nature and have high amounts of potassium. They are good to start off with in the morning but not on an empty stomach. The high magnesium content can cause imbalance between calcium and magnesium in the blood, which may further have an adverse effect on the cardiovascular system.

What Does Ayurveda Say?

Ayurveda advises against eating fruits first thing in the morning when one is hungry. Dr. BN Sinha, an expert in ayurveda, explains: ‘Technically, all fruits should be avoided, not only bananas. Natural fruits are difficult to find today. Since the products we purchase are artificially cultivated, they shouldn’t be consumed first thing in the morning. These fruits contain compounds that are far more hazardous than we realise. Mixing fruits with other meals can help to mitigate the effect of eating them straight by supplying them with nutrients’.

Should we or shouldn’t we?

It is OK to eat a banana first thing in the morning as long as it is combined with other items. To start the day in a healthy way, carefully organise your breakfast by combining and contrasting various components. So the next time you want to binge on bananas, consider eating them alongside other meals. By doing this, you’ll be able to stay healthy and start your morning off right. The greatest time to consume a banana is in the morning, especially when combined with other fruits or oatmeal, which may be quite beneficial for those considering weight loss programmes.

Making Breakfast Extra Healthy with Bananas

Bananas may be used in a variety of ways for breakfast, including the following:

Banana Oatmeal Cookies – This alternative will help you replenish your body and is tasty and healthful. You can prepare a delicious breakfast with a cup of oats, a banana, raw nut butter, and maple syrup.

Berry Banana Cereal- This is the easiest, fastest way to make a banana breakfast that doesn’t need much work. You can get the perfect flavour with a few berries, some bananas that have been diced into bite-sized pieces, and a bowl of skim milk.

Chocolate Banana Smoothie- Smoothies are a healthy alternative for breakfast, and this one is chocolate banana. Try a smoothie to break up the routine. The magic is created by combining bananas, nut milk, and a small amount of chocolate powder. In addition to being delicious, satisfying, and healthful, the smooth and creamy texture makes you want more.