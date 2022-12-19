Emirates Airlines introduces flights to this city

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines has announced a new flight service to Bangkok in Thailand. The new service connecting the two cities will start from January 1, 2023.

This is the fourth flight between Dubai and Bangkok. The air carrier will deploy its Airbus A380 for the service.

Emirates’ flight EK374 – operated by a 3-class configuration – will depart Dubai at 10.35pm, arriving in Bangkok at 7.35am, the following day. Emirates’ return flight EK377 – operated by a 2-class configuration – will leave Bangkok at 2am, arriving in Dubai at 6am. All times are local.

Emirates offers 28 weekly flights to Bangkok and 14 weekly flights to Phuket. Emirates also operates a daily direct flight to Hong Kong from Bangkok.