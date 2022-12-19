Farmers on protest again; Demands guarantee for MSP, GST abolition

New Delhi: Farmers of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) are staging a protest- Kisan Garjana Rally- at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, voicing their demand for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce.

Over one lakh farmers from 560 districts’ 60 thousand village committees, across the country, are believed to be reaching Ramlila Maidan to attend the Kisan Garjana Rally. ‘The farmers will reach Ramlila Maidan as a part of the ‘Jan Jagran’ programme, which kick-started four months ago’, an official release from BKS read.

‘In the last 4 months, about 20,000 Km of foot march, 13,000 Km cycle rallies, and 18,000 street meetings, including large gatherings at Southern State Telangana and Madhya Pradesh of Central India, were organized across the country by BKS, after which this mega rally has been organized at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan today’, All India campaign chief of BKS, Raghvendra Patel told ANI.

‘This rally has been organized on four major demands, which are, first, remunerative price should be implemented on the basis of cost and should be ensured, secondly, GST should be abolished on all types of agricultural inputs, thirdly, there should be a substantial increase in the ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’, a Central Sector scheme with 100% funding from Government of India that give farmers up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support. Fourth, permission for Genetically Modified (GM) crops should be withdrawn’, Patel added.