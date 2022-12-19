FIFA World Cup 2022: Here is the full list of award winners

Doha: The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar ended yesterday. In the title clash, Argentina defeated defending champions France in a penalty shootout by ‘4-2’. Both the teams ended for a ‘3-3’ draw after the extra time. This was Argentina’s third World Cup title. Earlier the South American team won the title in 1978 and 1986.

Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi scored twice in the final, taking his tally of goals at the tournament to 7. He also scored a goal in the penalty shootout. For France, Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick. He also scored a goal in the penalty shootout.

Here is a list of all the award winners at the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Golden Ball: Argentina captain Messi won the Golden Ball which is awarded to best player of the tournament. He scored 7 goals in the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe came second to Messi in the Golden Ball race, followed by Croatia captain Luka Modric in third.

Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe of France won the Golden Boot. The Golden Boot award, which is awarded to the leading goal scorer in the tournament. He scored 8 goals to win the award, ahead of Messi.

Argentina striker Julian Alvarez and France’s Olivier Giroud were both tied in the third spot, having scored 4 goals each.

Golden Glove: Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez won the Golden Glove. Golden Glove is awarded to the best goalkeeper of the tournament. Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman’s penalty in the shootout to help Argentina to a 4-2 win.

Young Player Award: Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez won the ‘Young Player’ award.