‘Free Tea For Argentina’; Tea vendor offers ‘FREE TEA’ during the World Cup final!

The Lionel Messi and Argentina fever has swept the globe ahead of today’s FIFA World Cup 2022 final matchup versus France as the football mania surges with the Qatar World Cup approaching its final leg. Diehard supporters are going all out to show their passion for the game as West Bengal, and especially Kolkata, is prepared to support their favourite side. A Kolkata tea shop owner’s kind act has gone viral on social media, winning the admiration and good wishes of devoted soccer supporters.

To support and honour Argentina, a tea shop in Kolkata promised to provide customers with ‘free tea’. Argentina is ‘Aaj cha free’. In front of the tea shop, a little sign reads, ‘By Kalu di’. A woman holding a sign and grinning is visible in the photo. She is presumably ‘Kalu di’, according to the signboard. Why would a Bengali tea shop owner announce free tea for Argentina? is what the picture’s description on Twitter says.

Why would a Bengali tea stall owner declare free tea for Argentina? Because she can. Football is heartbreak and the purest of loves. (Image courtesy Sahebul Haque/Subhankar) pic.twitter.com/gwNGyLeEZP — Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) December 17, 2022

More than 1390 people have liked and retweeted the tweet, making it a viral hit. One person commented on the message, applauding the woman and mentioning how passionate Kolkatans are about football. According to the user, ‘All cha-er dokans have been buzzing with Messi/Maradona gossip, but Kalu di’s benevolence has no boundaries… Many in Kolkata are still reeling from Brazil’s defeat, so Bapi da (Mbappe) is also a major issue. Whoever wins it will be ecstasy for some, anguish for others. The day Argentina plays Brazil in Salt Lake Stadium’, another person commented, ‘Calcutta will vanish’.

‘Spirit of football from the third world,’ a third person said. Sports and music are the only genres that can generate such a big number of imagined communities. Another said, ‘Also heard about free ghugni after Brazil won before’. Football passion is not a statement of style in Bengal. Almost a proclamation of emotion. Moreover, really sincere. Football is about feelings, therefore hats go to all Bengali brothers and sisters for keeping the momentum going and for speaking their hearts out.